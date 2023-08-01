Latto’s Bikini Collection Covers Her Sun-Kissed Curves In Greece: Photos

It’s been a busy few weeks for Latto, but even with a hectic schedule to deal with, the Atlanta-based starlet still has a lot to be grateful for. She and Jungkook scored the rap diva’s first ever No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts thanks to their “Seven” collaboration, and she impressed us with her acting skills on a recent episode of Grown-ish. There was also the apparent diss from Coi Leray, who’s been cooking up new music in the studio, but Latto doesn’t seem to be letting that get to her.

Instead, the 24-year-old made it clear that she’s “unavailable” with a scantily clad photo dump which captures her vacation in Greece. Letting her humour shine through her thirst traps, Latto began her post with a photo that shows SpongeBob thirstily running his tongue up her booty cheek as she sits in the driver’s seat of a boat, holding what appears to be a fruity drink. For that snap, she wore a beautiful red, orange, and yellow bikini, and while modelling for the following snaps, she was sure to show off plenty of her other favourite swimsuits.

Latto Heads Overseas for Fun in the Sun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)

From rocking a beige-coloured top with wooden beads adorning the straps to matching her Louis Vuitton purse and sandals, it’s obvious that Latto knows a thing or two about fashion. We also see her swimming through the beautiful blue water, booty on full display above the waves, and soaking up the sun, looking as regal as ever in a golden two-piece.

Days before she posted up in Greece, Latto couldn’t help but brag about her mystery man (again) on social media. In her latest flex, she revealed that he sent a private jet to come pick her up, simply because he was missing the “Wheelie” hitmaker by his side. See that video at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

