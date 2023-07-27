Latto Impresses Fans With Her Acting Skills On New Episode Of “Grown-ish”

Latto recently made her debut on the hit Freeform series, Grown-Ish. She’ll act in the show’s final season alongside Lil Yachty, NLE Choppa, Anderson .Paak, Omarion, Kelly Rowland, and more. Latto plays the role of a wine company representative named Sloane, whose relationship with Diggy Simmons character Doug appears to be heating up. The first episode featuring her character premiered yesterday (July 26), and has gotten fans talking. The “Put It On Da Floor” artist proves that she’s more than just a musician with her impressing performance.

The series is a spinoff of Black-Ish, another hit series that aired it’s last episode in 2022. It follows Yara Shahidi’s character Zoey as she navigates the trials and tribulations of college life. As viewers bid goodbye to the fan-favorite show, they anticipate appearances from some of hip hop’s finest.

Latto Makes Her Grown-Ish Debut

Latto like fine wine as Sloane on the new episode of Grown-ish. 🍷pic.twitter.com/DhV0WJp2hA — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) July 27, 2023

Creator and executive producer of the show, Kenya Barris, shared a heartfelt statement on the series’ final season. “We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” he explained. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus, and our entire ‘grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

Her debut on Grown-Ish isn’t the only thing Latto has to be excited about. Earlier this week, the MC landed her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with her collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook, “Seven.” The star even broke records upon the track’s release, as it was the biggest Spotify streaming debut for any rapper in the platform’s history. She also recently nailed her twerk-filled set at Rolling Loud Miami, and launched her new “Latto Meal” at Wingstop.

