Latto Celebrates New Wingstop Meal In Miami With Flo Milli, TiaCorine, And More

Latto recently partnered with the restaurant chain Wingstop to debut her own signature meal. “The Latto Meal” became available last week, and the “Put It On Da Floor” star was spotted celebrating. In a new clip, she’s seen dancing with friends at her Wingstop party in Miami. The clip also features Flo Milli, TiaCorine, Maiya the Don, and more. She’s seek rocking a bright yellow mini dress, with vibrant matching eye makeup.

In an interview with People last week, Latto revealed that amid the Wingstop collab, she’s “sitting on top of the world.” She went on to detail the process of coming up with her meal, claiming it was quite the ordeal to get it right. “I’m not putting out nothing if it’s not stamped for real,” she explained, “It’s stamped.” She assured fans, “Let me tell you, we had a whole taste testing. But soon as we tasted this one, hands down, I knew this one was it.”

Latto At Her Wingstop Party

Latto had Maiya the Don, Flo Milli, TiaCorine and more outside at her Wingstop party in Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hXrg3eKq9j — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) July 23, 2023

She went on to explain that because she’s from Atlanta, her taste in wings is superior. “Let me reiterate the fact that I’m from Atlanta,” she told the outlet, “and wings is a part of our culture. If somebody from Atlanta tell you to eat this wing, you should just take their advice. I’m from Atlanta, and I’m stamping these wings.” The Latto Meal features 21 classic wings, a large fry, and 2 dipping sauces.

Wingstop isn’t the only exciting collaboration Latto has been celebrating as of late. The rapper also recently broke records with her song with BTS’ Jungkook, “Seven.” The premiere of the track saw Latto claim the biggest streaming debut for a rapper in Spotify history. Listeners are clearly loving the song, and she calls the South Korean performer’s fanbase “artist goals.” “It literally has been so surreal witnessing his fanbase and how much they support him,” she explained, “I was so shocked.”

