50 Cent says he feels that “depression is a luxury.” The New York rapper shared the questionable opinion during a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

50 explained: “I think the things you go through make you who you are. And in my journey, there’s certain things that I don’t even let into my system like that. Like, I think depression is a luxury. Because where I’m from, you can’t afford to be depressed.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“You gotta pay the bills, right? So you gotta go to work,” he continued. “You gotta get up, gotta go do what you gotta do. You got people right now that’s at work that don’t feel like being there. But they got responsibilities so they feel uncomfortable while they’re working, while they’re doing what they gotta do.”

He concluded: “When these guys get in a slump and they just decide they’re not gonna do anything – I’m like, where they do that at?”

50’s career took off in 2003 after the release of his iconic album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. He also discussed the success of that project and admitted that he wishes it were his G-Unit partner Tony Yayo who blew up. He explained that this would’ve allowed him to focus on the business side of the group.

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 also revealed that he’s working with producer Dr. Dre on a new album. He’s hinted at wanting to release new music in 2023 on several occasions in recent weeks.

50 has also said that he plans on working with Eminem on a TV adaptation of 8 Mile.

Check out 50 Cent’s questionable comments on mental health below.

