50 Cent celebrated 15 new platinum plaques on Instagram, which means that 15 of his songs were certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Moreover, some of 50’s biggest hits got new certifications, whereas some got their first platinum plaque. Still, it speaks to the Queens rapper’s excellent and long-lasting catalog and impact.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Can you imagine if i kept all my hits for my self,” 50 captioned his post. Furthermore, he posted which songs specifically got the new certifications. Specifically, he got 15 new platinum accolades and six gold plaques. According to the G-Unit head honcho’s post, a few songs for plaques for the very first time. Some that received their first platinum certification were “I Get Money,” “Patiently Waiting” featuring Eminem, “Best Friend,” “Outta Control,” “Hate It Or Love It” and “Window Shopper.”

Moreover, some songs that already reached platinum status got re-certified. These include “In Da Club,” “Just A Lil’ Bit,” “Disco Inferno,” “Many Men (Wish Death),” “P.I.M.P.,” “Candy Shop,” “21 Questions” with Nate Dogg, and more.

However, it’s crazy to think that “21 Questions” almost didn’t see the light of day. Dr. Dre wasn’t feeling it, but 50’s vision saved the track from oblivion. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the BMF tycoon told a story about how the two hashed it out.

“He said, ‘I don’t know why you want?’ Why I wanted the record,” he expressed. “I’m like, ‘Damn, I gotta do all these motherf**kin’ push-ups?’ Dre would say this is N.W.A… ‘We didn’t do that.’

“Like they didn’t have to reach to make a commercial record or anything that sounded like a commercial record,” he continued. “And that’s just in his DNA. Like on his path, he’s like, ‘We don’t need that.’”

