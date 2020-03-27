platinum plaque
- MusicAfroman's "Because I Got High" Goes PlatinumAfroman receives his first RIAA certified record.By Madison Murray
- Music50 Cent Celebrates 15 New Platinum PlaquesThe Queens mogul got some of his greatest hits re-certified, whereas some hits got their first platinum plaque.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCassie Finally Receives Platinum Plaque For "Me & U" Classic: "This Was Long Overdue"The song was released 16 years ago but today, the singer said she was reminded to celebrate herself.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentBobby Shmurda Says You Have To Pay To Go Platinum These DaysBobby Shmurda explains why right now is "the best time to be independent."By Aron A.
- MusicBoi-1da Shows Off Absurd Amount Of Platinum PlaquesBoi-1da is one hip-hop's most decorated producers. By Thomas Galindo
- MusicNBA Youngboy Gifts Deceased Fan's Family His Platinum PlaqueYoungboy's "Top" album went platinum in September.By Thomas Galindo
- NumbersLil Durk Shows Off Abundance Of New Gold & Platinum PlaquesLil Durk shows off his latest platinum and gold certifications, flexing thirteen new plaques for his collection.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Shows Off His Collection Of Plaques & Previews Unreleased TrackThe unreleased tune was fitting for the braggadocious post. By Madusa S.
- NumbersDenzel Curry Scores First Platinum Plaque For "Clout Cobain"Denzel Curry has reason to celebrate following his first platinum plaque, which arrives by way of lead "TA1300" single "Clout Cobain."By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLogic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His CollectionThough he's since retired from rap, Logic might needs to clear up some room on his wall for a pair of new platinum plaques. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFuture Secures Slew Of New Gold "WIZRD" PlaquesFuture channels "the WIZRD," namely Rumplestilkskin, and spins gold out of thin air. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersYoung Thug & Lil Baby's "Bad Bad Bad" Goes PlatinumYoung Thug continues to break down doors with another platinum plaque, this time for the Lil Baby-assisted "Bad Bad Bad."By Mitch Findlay