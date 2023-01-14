Tony Yayo says that he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever participate in “Verzuz.” Speaking with VladTV, the G-Unit rapper recalled Busta Rhymes challenging 50 and Yayo to go against him on the show.

Yayo explained that the three of them were at a club together when the friendly banter started.

“I wasn’t — I don’t feel like it was a challenge,” Tony Yayo said in part. “You know Fif told him: ‘I could do this shit better than,'[inaudible mumbling lyrics], you know, I’m spitting Busta shit. N****s just fucking around, but I mean, I think 50’s on the level where he’ll never do a Vezuz bro.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 30: Tony Yayo attends Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

From there, he explained: “I just think, you know, that guy sold a lot of records. He gets a lot, a lot of money.”

Yayo also said that he’s not trying to disrespect Verzuz or any of the artists who appear on it either.

“I think for a lot of artists, yeah it’s a dope thing. But what was the last dope Verzuz?” Yayo added. “That was Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, who’s the last one?”

When Vlad retorted with the Dipset and The LOX, to which Yayo replied: “Yeah, I think Verzuz is more of a thing like when we was in the house for COVID.”

He continued: “It’s still dope you know, shout out to Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland. What they did, and they make money and, you know, created a big company so salute to them, like they get money so I can’t knock them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Yayo reflected on a studio session with Dr. Dre, 50 Cent & Eminem, earlier in his career, as well as his thoughts on Tory Lanez’s recent trial.

Check out Tony Yayo’s comments on 50 Cent participating in Verzuz below.

