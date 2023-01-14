Tony Yayo recently sat down for a sprawling interview with DJ Vlad. During the pair’s lengthy chat, the 44-year-old dishes on a number of pop culture and hip-hop topics.

In one of the clips, he talks about being in the studio with a number of high-profile names. This evidently includes fellow G-Unit rapper 50 Cent, but also Dr. Dre, Ye and Eminem.

Tony Yayo attends Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

During part of the sit-down, Yayo talks about the famous back-and-forth between 50 Cent and Kanye in 2007. On March September 11 that year, both artists dropped their respective third studio albums. 50’s Curtis and Kanye’s Graduation subsequently went head-to-head on the charts in a battle for the game’s most popular rapper at the time. Of course, the Chicago native came out on top, selling nearly one million copies in its first week.

“I’ve been in the studio with Kanye a couple of times. I remember him coming to Dre’s studio, ’cause everybody used to come to Dre’s studio. See, that’s why I’m so appreciative, ’cause those experiences for me, I would never forget. Forget the cars.. to be in the studio with Dr. Dre and Eminem, that was my dream,” reveals Yayo.

Another rapper he’s spent time with in the studio is Eminem. “Then we in the studio in Detroit.. it’s cold as a b*tch, we out there with Eminem. This [is] f*ckin’ Eminem, this dude just sold 16 million records. We used to go to L.A. with Dre and then we’d go mess with Em,” reflects the New York native.

Ultimately, it certainly seems as though Yayo is reflecting back on these experiences with gratitude. “That’s why I’m so humble, because my dreams came true, man. I might not have as much cars, chains and b*tches as any other rappers [but] it’s not about that. It’s about the experience, man,” says the 44-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, the G-Unit rapper shares his thoughts on Tory Lanez going to jail. “I mean, it could be rough. People are not used to the conditions. You nobody, you just a number. They gon’ make you feel like you’re not R. Kelly or Bill Cosby, they tryna make you feel like you just a number, and that’s what you are, just like everybody else,” he says on his own personal experiences behind bars.

What do you think about Yayo reminiscing on these legendary studio sessions?

