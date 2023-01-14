As he awaits the prison release of his good friend Max B, French Montana is on a press run for Coke Boys 6. The recently released Gangsta Grillz project is being scrutinized by Hip Hop Heads worldwide, and as they dissect, French also sat down with My Expert Opinion. Math Hoffa’s famed YouTube series has often delivered hot takes from Rap’s elite. This time, the crew was revisiting when 50 Cent was targeting his foes decades ago.

Over the years, Fif has engaged in beefs with several of his peers. Ja Rule, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, and even his son Marquise Jackson have been on the wrong side of the Power mogul. “50 was picking on n*ggas to pick on n*ggas,” said French.

He continued, “At one point, he was the biggest genius in the music industry,” he claimed. “He would just pick on you and drop a mixtape. Pick on you and drop an album.”

“He kinda created that marketing scheme for a lot of artists to use.” It has certainly been beneficial in today’s culture of Hip Hop. “I mean, people did it before him, but he became the mastermind. He became the warlord of that.”

“That’s definitely a blueprint for a lot of n*ggas to learn.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: French Montana and Swizz Beatz attend Moroccan Playboy Nights birthday celebration for French Montana on November 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for French Montana)

In other related French Montana news, the rapper is laying low following a recent shooting. It was reported that he was with his crew celebrating the release of Coke Boys 6 when someone opened fire. Ten people were injured during the incident, but thankfully, none were fatal.

