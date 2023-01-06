French Montana broke his silence following the shooting at Miami Gardens on Thursday night.

The rapper Coke Boys 6 was in Miami on Thursday night where many believed he was shooting visuals off of the project. Unfortunately, shots rang off, resulting in 10 injuries.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: French Montana seen out and about in Manhattan on December 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

French issued a statement via TMZ where he stated that he was “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant,” the statement read. “We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

The initial reports claimed that French Montana was shooting a video for a song off of Coke Boys 6, though his team denied that was the case. The rapper and his team were reportedly in Miami Gardens celebrating the release of CB6.

Police said 10 people were injured during the shooting, though French left the scene unscathed. However, the rapper Rob49 was reportedly struck by gunfire. Sources close to TMZ say that everyone who was injured is expected to recover.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: French Montana celebrates his birthday at Moroccan Playboy Nights birthday celebration for French Montana on November 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for French Montana)

French Montana’s Coke Boys 6 dropped at midnight on all streaming platforms. The new project boasts appearances from A$AP Rocky, EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Rob49, and more

We will keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the shooting.

[Via]