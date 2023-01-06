The year is already off to a tumultuous start, with French Montana and Rob49 becoming the latest rappers in the midst of a bloody battle. As NBC Miami reports, the two were at a video shoot in Florida on Thursday (January 5) when gunfire eventually erupted.

Local police responded to a ShotSpotter call prior to 8 PM last night. It brought them to The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street. Detective Diana Gourgue is providing the media with updates, sharing that the altercation initially began in one location, and moved to the restaurant later.

A Witness Tells What Happened Outside The Licking In Florida Where French Montana and Rob49 Were Shooting A Music Video and Multiple People Ended Up Getting Shot.



Video via NBC6 pic.twitter.com/oJ8mfT2ZEv — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) January 6, 2023

Ultimately, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says that a total of 10 people were injured at the crime scene. Four of them were able to bring themselves to the hospital, while medical officials transported the other six.

At this time, the condition of their injuries remains unknown. Reports circulating online state that Rob49 himself was hit by bullets, but remains in stable condition. Montana’s bodyguard, however, is suffering a far worse fate. Allegedly, he’s been fighting for his life following the shooting.

The gunfire apparently rang out as a result of a robbery. Another artist, Ced Mogul, was on location at the video shoot behind a KFC. After someone’s things were stolen, filming moved to The Licking, where guns were a blaze.

As far as we know, no arrests have presently been made, though police continue to investigate the situation.

Many social media users have already been reacting to the news. Specifically, several are condemning those keeping some of the more gruesome footage circulating online.

“If you’re sharing videos of the aftermath from that French Montana video shoot WITH PEOPLE LYING ON THE GROUND BLEEDING OUT, reevaluate your fucking life cos that’s ugly, heartless behaviour,” one person wrote.

Find more information from the ongoing investigation below. Additionally, check out French Montana’s Gangsta Grillz Coke Boys 6 project here while we wait for further updates.

If you're sharing videos of the aftermath from that French Montana video shoot WITH PEOPLE LYING ON THE GROUND BLEEDING OUT, reevaluate your fucking life cos that's ugly, heartless behavior. — Lilly (@misslillynola) January 6, 2023

Imagine having gangsta boo away and someone nearly killing French Montana + 10 people in the same week!! Hip Hop lifestyle is sad. We either kill ourselves w/ pain or so jealous of someone's success. What would it look like if we gave more + helped each other just because? — Kosha Dillz (@koshadillz) January 6, 2023

10 people were shot at Rob49 and French Montana’s video shoot in Miami. Rob49 was shot, his condition is still unknown at this time. Witnesses say an altercation started after someone in the crowd was robbed. Those shot were life flighted to the hospital.

pic.twitter.com/73syZ8clJE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 6, 2023

[Via]