More information is being shared about a shooting that took place earlier this week at a Finesse2Tymes concert. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday (January 2), an altercation reportedly broke out during the show. The event was at My Canna Buds in Knoxville, Tennessee, and three people were injured during the fray.

A report by WREG now states that two people have been named in connection with the shooting. Jackie Netterville, 22, and Gino Mickens, 20, have been charged with reckless endangerment. Additionally, Mickens is said to have also had several “outstanding felony warrants out of Florida.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Reacts To Concert Shooting That Left 3 Injured

Meanwhile, Netterville has not yet been located. Mickens is in custody.

Finesse2Tymes seemingly reacted to the shooting in a video uploaded to social media. He was seen complaining about the promoter who, according to the rapper, was intoxicated.

Finesse questioned why the promoter was putting his arm around the rapper’s neck and acting unprofessionally.

UPDATE: Two People Have Been Charged In Connection To The Shooting That Occurred At Finesse2Tymes Concert In Knoxville, One Is In Custody The Other Still Wanted. pic.twitter.com/nA5h7JWxlb — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) January 4, 2023

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Concert Shooting Leaves 3 Injured

However, it was alleged that whoever was involved in the shooting also robbed the cannabis store. Of the three victims injured during the incident, two have been released from the hospital.

WREG also reported police have interviewed over 25 people, and “at least seven firearms were recovered.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: Moneybagg Yo and Finesse2tymes attend Bread Gang Launch Dinner Hosted By Moneybagg Yo on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It is unclear if investigators have any other suspects at this time. Finess2Tymes has not commented on the Netterville or Mickens’s charges at this time. It is also unclear if they are connected to the rapper.

[via]