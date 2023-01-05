Tony Yayo is typically an entertaining guy. Beyond his raps, he’s certainly never afraid to speak his mind.

The G-Unit rapper recently sat down for an interview with VladTV. During the conversation, he shares his thoughts on the recent Tory Lanez guilty verdict.

Recording artist Tony Yayo celebrates his birthday at Club Angels NYC on March 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Of course, DJ Vlad doesn’t shy away from asking the 44-year-old about the case. He asks Yayo what it’s like in jail as a rapper, based on the New York native’s personal experience. “I mean, it could be rough. People are not used to the conditions. You nobody, you just a number. They gon’ make you feel like you’re not R. Kelly or Bill Cosby, they tryna make you feel like you just a number and that’s what you are, just like everybody else,” he answers.

“Motherf*ckers don’t care. If you get out of line, a motherf*cker will get out of line with you too. And then you more of a target. C’mon, L.A. county? You seen they put up his meal. ‘Yo, Tory Lanez in here.’ That’s the talk of the jail and now everybody in the jail got something to talk about,” Yayo continues.

Later on in the interview, the “Drama Setter” rapper explicitly says what he would do to his lawyer if he was in Lanez’s shoes. “Where I’m from, I ain’t never hear nobody really shoot a girl. Like, you shoot n*ggas, but really don’t shoot girls. So it’s a strange case. If he woulda shot a n*gga, n*ggas probably wouldn’t have cared,” he prefaces.

“She got hit in the foot, it’s not an attempted murder, so for me, I probably woulda just copped out. Look at Tory, you go to jail on Christmas, you think you gon’ beat the case and then my lawyer would’ve got punched in the face, ’cause I’m not spending a quarter million dollars and my lawyer’s not telling me, yo, we might lose this,” he explains afterwards.

What do you think about Tony Yayo’s thoughts on the situation? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

