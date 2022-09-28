Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday night, after the “Crank That” rapper ranted about various rap bloggers during an Instagram Live session. Soulja claims that he made VladTV while Vlad argues that the site was already big before Soulja was ever interviewed.

“Hey @souljaboy, VladTV was already hot when we gave YOU your biggest interview,” Vlad tweeted at the rapper. “And unlike that SayCheese screenshot you showed, you don’t even have a top 20 interview on YouTube.com/VladTV. Stop having weekly temper tantrums about me & sit down with me in person anytime.”

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

Soulja replied: “I made you, Vladimir.”

From there, Vlad pulled up the receipts on the channel’s most popular interviews, ranking Soulja in line with “Afroman, Kevin Gates, and Ben J of the New Boyz.”

As for Soulja’s original comments that set Vlad off, he told the interviewer to “Stay in your fucking lane” and labeled him a “bitch.”

“DJ Vlad, you a bitch, right? So be a bitch then, n***a,” he said. “Don’t act like you a gangsta, n***a. Don’t get on the internet talking about, ‘Pull up.’ You’s a bitch, right? Yo, when you got your ass beat, you filed a lawsuit, right? Right. You ain’t ever shot nobody, right? No. You ain’t ever killed nobody, right? No. You don’t own a gang, right? No. You’s a bitch, right? Yes.”

He added: “You interview people, right? Right. So stop playing with a fucking real n***a when you’s a bitch, n***a. You interview people and ask them have they shot people, right? You don’t get interviewed about shooting people. You interview people and you fascinated with they gangsta stories, right? Right. People don’t interview you and ask you about your gangsta stories, do they? No.”

Soulja and Vlad previously exchanged insults in 2021, after Vlad interviewed the people who broke into his home back in 2008.

Check out Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad’s interaction below.

Here are the biggest VladTV interview clips. Pinky, Boosie, Slim Jesus, Sara Jay, Michael Franzese, Cardi B, 21 Savage, BG Knocc Out, Mob James, Karrine Steffans, DaBaby, DJ Yella, Eddie Griffin, Lil Eazy, Katt Wiliams, Jhonni Blaze, Danny Trejo & Bill Duke got more views than u. pic.twitter.com/bwHTinupWt — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) September 28, 2022

So based on the numbers, you're tied with Afroman, Kevin Gates, and Ben J of the New Boyz. — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) September 28, 2022

