Teddy Riley Says Soulja Boy Owes Daughter Nia Riley An Apology: “We Had An Altercation”
Nia previously alleged that she endured abuse in her relationship with the rapper and her father is sharing his feelings about it.
Their relationship has long been over, but it isn’t exactly out of mind. Soulja Boy and Nia Riley’s romance was introduced on a global scale years ago when they appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood together, but quickly, their romance unraveled for a television audience. Soulja was said to have been cheating on his girlfriend, but more recently, Nia alleged that while they were together, the rapper abused her.
Nia claimed there was a time when he hit her while pregnant and shared a story of Soulja pointing a gun at her. Her father, Teddy Riley, caught up with VladTV and was asked about the accusations.
“Well, let me say this: Soulja Boy knows who I am and he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep,” said the music icon. “We had an altercation, I was called a lot of names, and I got an apology. I’m lookin’ for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter. I’m lookin’ for that. As a man, I’m lookin’ for that and I think she deserves it.”
He continued: “‘Cause here’s someone who really stuck behind him, did [Love & Hip Hop Hollywood] for him, ’cause she thought this was gonna happen and it’s gonna be them. I watched them live together and I ain’t know all that was goin’ on.”
Things took a turn on Twitter as Vlad and Soulja had a brief exchange in a separate spat. Something prompted the media giant to write: “Hey @souljaboy, VladTV was already hot when we gave YOU your biggest interview. And unlike that SayCheese screenshot you showed, you don’t even have a top 20 interview on [VladTV’s YouTube]. Stop having weekly temper tantrums about me & sit down with me in person anytime.”
Soulja retweeted the message and added, “I made you, Vladimir.”
Check it out below.