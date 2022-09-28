Their relationship has long been over, but it isn’t exactly out of mind. Soulja Boy and Nia Riley’s romance was introduced on a global scale years ago when they appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood together, but quickly, their romance unraveled for a television audience. Soulja was said to have been cheating on his girlfriend, but more recently, Nia alleged that while they were together, the rapper abused her.

Nia claimed there was a time when he hit her while pregnant and shared a story of Soulja pointing a gun at her. Her father, Teddy Riley, caught up with VladTV and was asked about the accusations.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1)

“Well, let me say this: Soulja Boy knows who I am and he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep,” said the music icon. “We had an altercation, I was called a lot of names, and I got an apology. I’m lookin’ for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter. I’m lookin’ for that. As a man, I’m lookin’ for that and I think she deserves it.”

He continued: “‘Cause here’s someone who really stuck behind him, did [Love & Hip Hop Hollywood] for him, ’cause she thought this was gonna happen and it’s gonna be them. I watched them live together and I ain’t know all that was goin’ on.”

Things took a turn on Twitter as Vlad and Soulja had a brief exchange in a separate spat. Something prompted the media giant to write: “Hey @souljaboy, VladTV was already hot when we gave YOU your biggest interview. And unlike that SayCheese screenshot you showed, you don’t even have a top 20 interview on [VladTV’s YouTube]. Stop having weekly temper tantrums about me & sit down with me in person anytime.”

Soulja retweeted the message and added, “I made you, Vladimir.”

Check it out below.