Nia Riley
- Pop CultureTeddy Riley Says Soulja Boy Owes Daughter Nia Riley An Apology: "We Had An Altercation"Nia previously alleged that she endured abuse in her relationship with the rapper and her father is sharing his feelings about it.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSoulja Boy's Ex Nia Riley Bombarded With Hate MessagesThe rapper has been named in yet another lawsuit alleging domestic violence & Riley has previously stated his alleged abuse caused her miscarriage.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSoulja Boy Addresses Allegations Of Abuse: ReportSoulja Boy appears to tweet and delete a response lawsuit against him.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsNia Riley Calls Soulja Boy "A Whole Ass Abusive Clown" Who Can't Get CanceledFollowing the release of Saweetie & Quavo's elevator video, Riley says the public doesn't "[give a f*ck] about women."By Erika Marie
- MusicNia Riley Claims Soulja Boy Put A Gun To Her HeadThe longtime girlfriend of the rapper is revealing more horrific details about their tumultuous affair. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureSoulja Boy Accused Of Holding Gun To Nia Riley's Head While His Friends Watched OnThe daughter of music icon Teddy Riley once dated the rapper, and she has detailed alleged incidents of domestic violence she claims occurred. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNia Riley Says Soulja Boy Kicked Her Stomach While She Was PregnantNia Riley says Soulja Boy caused her miscarriage by kicking her in the stomach while she was pregnant.By Alex Zidel