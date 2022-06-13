Justin Bieber canceled a handful of shows last week before revealing that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Fans have expressed their concern for him but NLE Choppa came through with a claim that he had the cure for Bieber's diagnosis. "I tried to have my label dm Justin Bieber on instagram idk if it was sent out because I don’t run it but can y’all please do me a favor and let him know I have what can help I promise. I just want to help and heal," he wrote.



Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After DJ Vlad published a report on NLE Choppa's claim titled, "NLE Choppa Says He Knows What Will Help Justin Bieber Following Ramsey Diagnosis," the two ended up trading shots on Twitter. Choppa responded to Vlad's tweet, calling him a "chump," leading the media personality to challenge the rapper's claims of having holistic cures for cancer and other ailments.

"You a culture vulture. You make money off us and really don’t fuck with the people. Police ass," Choppa fired back before Vlad doubled down.

"You're a snake oil salesman. This year you claimed you have herbs that replace Brazilian Butt Lifts & breast implants. Last year you claimed you can cure herpes, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. Fraud ass," Vlad wrote.

"You didn't cure shit. Any actual cure has 3 levels of clinical trials associated with it along with peer reviews of the outcome. You have none of that. All you did was tweet that you cured someone," Vlad continued after Choppa claimed that he did actual cure people of their ailments.

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.