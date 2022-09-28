Since the top of the year, The Game’s press runs ahead of the release of Drillmatic Heart Vs. Mind, his feud with 50 Cent became a point of conversation. G-Unit affiliates challenged the Compton rapper’s claims of ghostwriting songs for Fif. From there, the two exchanged numerous shots online.

During the latest episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Yayo became increasingly aggravated at the mention of The Game. The “So Seductive” rapper downplayed The Game’s stint at G-Unit, especially since he didn’t have to face similar backlash as the other members of the crew.

“N***as never had feds knock on their door and homicide knock on their door in the same year. Game has never went through that. Hip-hop police following us ’cause Jam Master Jay got killed. He never went through that. Y’all keep acting like Game is the real legacy of G-Unit — no! It’s Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and 50 Cent,” Yayo said.

Yayo said The Game never faced the stresses of dealing with the Hip-Hop Police in New York since he was California-based. However, the main question that Yayo had during the interview was about The Game’s association with Jimmy Henchman, who faced accusations of setting up Tupac at Quad Studios in New York City.

“We had to deal with Jimmy Henchman. Think about it. If you a West Coast n***a. Why would you let someone that has to do with ‘Pac… Why would you f*ck with Jimmy Henchman?”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Rapper The Game attends day 1 of the Radio Broadcast Center during the BET Awards ’14 on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

He continued, “N***as mad ’cause I’m a real n***a and I keep it real. I don’t give a f*ck about none of this shit, homie. Because at the end of the day, when n***as ain’t here, I’mma let you know what’s real and what’s not.”

The conversation got even more heated as Yayo redirected his frustrations towards Math Hoffa for mentioning The Game during the conversation.

“I don’t want to keep talking about a n***a like, tell a n***a, ‘yo, suck my dick. Yo, fuck ya moms.’ I’m not with all that ’cause somebody gonna die,” Yayo said.

Watch the full episode below.