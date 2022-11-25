G-Unit’s story is worthy of a docuseries deep-dive. Until then, Tony Yayo is providing fans with some insight into their reign in hip-hop.

In his recent interview with Vlad TV, Yayo recounted the long-standing feud between 50 Cent and Jimmy Henchman. But, more specifically, he detailed Jimmy’s plot to kill 50 Cent that, thankfully, backfired.

During the shoot for 50 Cent and Akon’s “I’ll Still Kill,” Henchman allegedly tried to pull up with his goons to shoot at the rapper.

“On the paperwork, Henchman and them were supposed to come through but I guess their gun jammed, but we had God on our side,” Yayo said. “And they backed out on the hit, but we had straps too, and that was really it.”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 28: Tony Yayo attends the Starz “Power” The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party on June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC)

Vlad inquired whether Henchman’s people had silencers on their guns, which Yayo confirmed. However, he clarified that everything he’s saying is included in the police report.

Yayo said Henchman’s people tried to follow them with their car, though he didn’t know which one it was. He admitted that someone would’ve shot back if Henchman’s folks fired but the silencer would’ve given them “the up.” Ultimately, Yayo said the gun jammed in the car. As a result, Henchman’s people backed out of their plans.

“It’s in the paperwork, and the gun went off in the car,” he said. “So as the gun went off in the car I guess it jammed and they backed out of what they wanted to do; so God is good. I guess God was on our side at that time.”

Yayo said that it’s incidents like these that prevent him from glorying the streets and everything that comes with it. In the case of Henchman, “all of [his] people told on him,” Tony Yayo added.

“The best thing is to make your money and get out the streets. Fly the world, live your life, take care of your kids, take care of your girl,” he said. “Whatever you have going on, take care of yourself. Because at the end of the day all his shooters told on him.”

Check the interview below.