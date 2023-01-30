Tony Yayo recently spoke on the decline of G-Unit during a conversation with DJ Vlad. Moreover, the two spoke about the mental health struggles that go into the music industry, especially dealing with falling off. However, the New York rapper acknowledged that all good things come to and end, and he had to handle that.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 02: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (L) and Tony Yayo (C) perform during the “Power” season two premiere event with a special performance from 50 Cent, G-Unit and other guests on June 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz)

“I come from the bad,” Yayo expressed. “If I lose it all, I could just kind of hustle up and get it back again. That’s just how it is. Life has its ups and downs, and I had to learn that. I’m not gonna be on a high horse. G-Unit: I remember the rollercoaster was going up. But once the rollercoaster go down… people are still going to kiss 50’s ass, ’cause he’s 50 Cent. But once our G-Unit rollercoaster, went down, everybody was different.

“Motherf***ers wasn’t answering the phone, motherf***ers wouldn’t call you, see how you’re doing,” he continued. “These are the same people you’re flying around the world. You’re taking care of their family, you’re giving their family money. They’re in your house, they’re eating your food, your eggs, they go in your cars. But, you know, life has its ups and downs. You realize who’s real and who’s not in them situations.”

Tony Yayo, 50 Cent: So Seductive pic.twitter.com/c9DOfjlDPo — Pablo (@vyvanse20mg) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Yayo explained how 50 Cent and many other rappers are damaged by their tough lives.

“Listen, [50] didn’t know who his father was, and his moms was in the streets, and she got killed,” he told Vlad. “There’s no parents there, your grandparents are older, you’re damaged, bro. You was outside, the streets taught n***as. A lot of shootings you see… You see an 18-year-old kid stab his 16-year-old girlfriend somewhere in New York because he thought she was cheating.

“It’s what they see from parents,” he went on. “It’s f***ed up for certain places. Sometimes, you want to help and try to fix people, your mans say he do s**t for the youth. That’s real s**t. ‘Cause that’s where it starts at, trying to help them, but some people can’t be helped. They just f***in’ bad seeds, bruh.”

Still, what do you think of Tony Yayo's thoughts on the decline of G-Unit?