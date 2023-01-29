Tony Yayo recently spoke about how 50 Cent is one of many damaged rappers working in the industry today. While many consult the New York rapper for his interesting takes and stories, he opened up about the struggle many rappers face. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he explained how artists who come from the streets face an uphill battle.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 30: Tony Yayo attends Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Yayo used the “In Da Club” rapper as an example.

“Listen [50] didn’t know who his father was, and his moms was in the streets, and she got killed,” he remarked. “There’s no parents there, your grandparents are older, you’re damaged, bro. You was outside, the streets taught n***as. A lot of shootings you see… You see an 18-year-old kid stab his 16-year-old girlfriend somewhere in New York because he thought she was cheating.

“It’s what they see from parents,” he continued. “It’s f***ed up for certain places. Sometimes, you want to help and try to fix people, your mans say he do s**t for the youth. That’s real s**t. ‘Cause that’s where it starts at, trying to help them, but some people can’t be helped. They just f***in’ bad seeds, bruh.”

50 Cent Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Star Of G-Unit pic.twitter.com/TerdObGtu9 — Elroy Jetsetter (@_elroyjetsetter) January 19, 2023

However, in the same interview with VladTV, he also remarked a lighter story about 50 spitting his first verse.

“‘Son said he was from O.T., sold ‘leven at O.Z.,’” he continued rapping. “‘His man brought him to me, but he ain’t really know B. Said it was time, dude was a cop, he was just trying to pop to put the new beams on the drop.’ That’s all I remember. But that rhyme to me was like, that’s when I was like, “Nah.” He had other s**t, but that was in my man’s basement… and I was just like ‘Yo, this n***a’s getting better by the minute.”

