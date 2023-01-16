Tony Yayo believes Motown’s $100M with NBA Youngboy encouraged the Baton Rouge-born rapper to end his long-standing beef with Fredo Bang.

NBA Youngboy and Fredo Bang’s feud has been the center of online discourse since 2020. Around that time, Bang referred to Youngboy as his “son” in a celebratory manner, though YB didn’t take it lightly. Instead, the two went at it in the years that followed before finally putting their differences aside in late 2022. Some, including Tony Yayo, believe that YB’s deal with Motown played a role in this decision.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: Judge Greg Mathis and NBA Youngboy arrive at The Benjamin Crump Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Tony Yayo shared his theory behind the reason they ended their feud during his latest segment on Vlad TV. The G-Unit rapper explained that YB’s recent deal with Motown likely played a role in trying to squash any street tension because of the cheque that came with it.

“How much money they gave NBA Youngboy?” Tony Yayo asked Vlad before estimating that the value of his Motown deal was $100M. “Listen, shout out to NBA Youngboy. You give me $100M, I’m gonna say ‘Stop the violence,’ too. Because now, he’s in a whole other tax bracket. So it’s like, congratulations to him because he’s one of the top dogs out here.”

Tony Yayo added, “Because now, the people are watching, wanting to take that money from you.”

NBA Youngboy and Fredo Bang formally squashed their beef during the “Unity in the Community” Christmas toy drive in Louisiana. The event went down on Dec. 24th with clothes, toys, blankets and more handed out to the community’s children.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Fredo Bang attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

YB ended his deal with Atlantic Records last year before his deal with Motown went into effect in 2023. Already, the rapper dished out I Rest My Case as his first offering on the label.