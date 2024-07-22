NBA YoungBoy Fans Tell Judge To "Shut Up" While Interrupting Court To Shout "Free YB"

BYCole Blake217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Day N Night
ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Youngboy performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 10, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy's passionate fans Zoom-bombed the court hearing.

NBA YoungBoy fans caused a scene during the rapper's latest hearing by interrupting the courtroom to shout "Free YB." They also told Judge Spencer Walsh to “shut your b*tch a*s up," when he instructed everyone to mute their microphones. DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the incident on Instagram, on Monday, which has since been going viral. In response, one user in the comments joked: "They boutta give bro a mandatory 10 years off this." Another wrote: "Gonna get contempt for no reason bro."

YoungBoy appeared in the courtroom in regard to his ongoing prescription drug fraud case. The court ended up pushing his trial date back indefinitely after police arrested him back in April. He faces several charges including including identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and pattern of unlawful activity.

Read More: Tony Yayo Thinks NBA YoungBoy Has Too Much Money To Be Worrying About Prison Time

NBA YoungBoy Attends The Benjamin Crump Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Benjamin Crump, NBA Youngboy, and Tony Smith attend The Benjamin Crump Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

During the court appearance, the judge pushed the hearing back to August 19 as YoungBoy's lawyer was late to the Zoom call. When he finally got on the call, he apologized and claimed he was held up at a doctor’s appointment. Check out a clip from the hearing below.

NBA YoungBoy Fans Lash Out In Court

YoungBoy was initially offered a bail of $100,000, but that was eventually revoked and he was transferred to another prison north of Salt Lake City in May. Prior to his latest arrest, YoungBoy was living in Utah for two years while on house arrest for a separate federal firearm case in Louisiana. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy and his ongoing case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy All Smiles In Court As He's Granted Bond

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...