NBA YoungBoy Fans Tell Judge To "Shut Up" While Interrupting Court To Shout "Free YB"

NBA YoungBoy's passionate fans Zoom-bombed the court hearing.

NBA YoungBoy fans caused a scene during the rapper's latest hearing by interrupting the courtroom to shout "Free YB." They also told Judge Spencer Walsh to “shut your b*tch a*s up," when he instructed everyone to mute their microphones. DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the incident on Instagram, on Monday, which has since been going viral. In response, one user in the comments joked: "They boutta give bro a mandatory 10 years off this." Another wrote: "Gonna get contempt for no reason bro."

YoungBoy appeared in the courtroom in regard to his ongoing prescription drug fraud case. The court ended up pushing his trial date back indefinitely after police arrested him back in April. He faces several charges including including identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and pattern of unlawful activity.

NBA YoungBoy Attends The Benjamin Crump Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Benjamin Crump, NBA Youngboy, and Tony Smith attend The Benjamin Crump Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

During the court appearance, the judge pushed the hearing back to August 19 as YoungBoy's lawyer was late to the Zoom call. When he finally got on the call, he apologized and claimed he was held up at a doctor’s appointment. Check out a clip from the hearing below.

NBA YoungBoy Fans Lash Out In Court