NBA YoungBoy Fans Tell Judge To "Shut Up" While Interrupting Court To Shout "Free YB"

NBA YoungBoy fans caused a scene during the rapper's latest hearing by interrupting the courtroom to shout "Free YB." They also told Judge Spencer Walsh to “shut your b*tch a*s up," when he instructed everyone to mute their microphones. DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the incident on Instagram, on Monday, which has since been going viral. In response, one user in the comments joked: "They boutta give bro a mandatory 10 years off this." Another wrote: "Gonna get contempt for no reason bro."
YoungBoy appeared in the courtroom in regard to his ongoing prescription drug fraud case. The court ended up pushing his trial date back indefinitely after police arrested him back in April. He faces several charges including including identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and pattern of unlawful activity.
NBA YoungBoy Attends The Benjamin Crump Awards
During the court appearance, the judge pushed the hearing back to August 19 as YoungBoy's lawyer was late to the Zoom call. When he finally got on the call, he apologized and claimed he was held up at a doctor’s appointment. Check out a clip from the hearing below.
NBA YoungBoy Fans Lash Out In Court
YoungBoy was initially offered a bail of $100,000, but that was eventually revoked and he was transferred to another prison north of Salt Lake City in May. Prior to his latest arrest, YoungBoy was living in Utah for two years while on house arrest for a separate federal firearm case in Louisiana. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy and his ongoing case on HotNewHipHop.
