NBA YoungBoy Sentenced Following Guilty Plea In Drug Fraud Case

NBA YoungBoy has accepted 10 counts in connection to the case.

NBA YoungBoy has pleaded guilty to 10 counts in connection to his prescription fraud ring case in Utah, accepting a deal that will see him avoid a prison sentence while dishing out a $25,000 fine. All-in-all, he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. Additionally, he entered a “no contest” plea to the remaining 36 charges in the case.

Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh agreed to the suspension of a prison sentence because YoungBoy will still be serving a “substantial” 27 months for a separate federal case out of another county. "I’ve seen so many times where you have young men and women who have a lot of talent and potential. They can be robbed of that potential when they start to really struggle with their addictions,” Walsh said at the hearing. “I don’t want that for you. I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden.”

NBA YoungBoy Poses With Benjamin Crump

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Benjamin Crump, NBA. Youngboy, and Tony Smith attend The Benjamin Crump Awards at The. Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

YoungBoy had been living under house arrest in Utah at the time of his arrest for the charges. He was allegedly been involved in a shooting in Miami in 2019. After that case, his lawyers argued in 2021 that “moving to Utah would keep YoungBoy out of trouble," as noted by ABC 4. Back in April, police arrested him for allegedly running a prescription fraud ring out of his home.

Regarding the aforementioned federal case, YoungBoy agreed to serve over two years in prison back in September for a Louisiana gun case. As for his music career, YoungBoy is gearing up for the release of his next album on December 6. The title will be I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders.