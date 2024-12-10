NBA YoungBoy Receives His Official Prison Sentence For His Federal Gun Charges

YB was initially given 27 months.

According to multiple sources, NBA YoungBoy now has his official prison sentence. The Louisiana rapper is going to be behind bars for 23 months, followed by 60 months of probation back in Utah where he's been under house arrest. This all stems from his two separate gun cases. The first of which occurred back in September 2020 when he knowingly possessed two firearms during a music video filming in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Then, the other is for another possession of a firearm at his Huntsville, Utah pad. That went down after a search warrant was served back in April of this year.

You may be wondering why this report is coming out today, as YB was given a 27-month prison stay back in mid-November. This is a reduction of that ruling, which did tie in his drug fraud case. Then, he was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and plead guilty to a handful of charges. They included two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. Additionally, NBA YoungBoy entered a “no contest” plea to the remaining 36 charges in that case.

NBA YoungBoy Has Another Long Road Ahead Of Him

While it's not a drastic alteration in his overall sentence, this is still better than nothing for him. At the end of the day, four less months is always going to be better. With that said though, YB's journey into hip-hop has not always been a smooth ride. The legal issues seem to be present in some capacity despite having a majorly successful career.