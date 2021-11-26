VladTV interview
- MusicTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Funded Entire "Final Lap" Tour HimselfAccording to Tony Yayo, everyone involved was paid well, including him.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFredo Bang Isn't Scared Of Benzino Despite Crushing On His Daughter, Coi LerayWe know that The Source magazine's former co-owner has a particular aversion to his daughter dating other rappers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWack 100 Recalls Snoop Dogg Fight & Other Death Row Stories From His Time ThereThe music executive spoke to VladTV about his days with the legendary label, and how they got him interested in the music business.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureHow Many Kids Does Boosie Badazz Have? 41-Year-Old Still Desires To Expand His Huge FamilyIn a "VladTV" interview, Boosie made it clear that he's still open to becoming a new father all over again.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsAdam22 Discusses Zion Williamson And Moriah Mills DramaAdam22 says Williamson is facing the consequences of "f*cking a ton of different women who are clearly suffering from some sort of mental illness."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Gives 6ix9ine Props For How He Took His BeatingThe Louisiana rapper had little else kind to say about 6ix9ine.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureYoung Chris Addresses Nude Rihanna Photo Rumours: "That's Some Weird Shit"The Young Gunz artist says the photo in question does exist, but Bad Gal RiRi wasn't the one to pose with him.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKash Doll Calls Tory Lanez ArrogantThe Detroit rapper also stated that Lanez should be confronted if he has a history of violence against women.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSheek Louch Speaks On Takeoff's Death, Calls Migos "The LOX Of The South"During an interview with VladTV, the Lox rapper spoke glowingly of the late Takeoff's demeanor and impact.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeFredo Bang Reveals Drug Smuggling Tales From Behind BarsWhile he doesn't have ay first-hand experience, he learned that drug smugglers apparently call their butts "Gucci bags."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBubba Sparxxx Admits He "Failed" At Being "Second Coming Of Eminem"Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed to live up to being as good as Eminem.By Cole Blake
- MusicTony Yayo Addresses Decline Of G-UnitThe New York rapper said that he realized who was and wasn't truly in his corner.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTony Yayo Speaks On 50 Cent And Other Rappers Being "Damaged"During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Yayo opened up about how rappers struggle with pain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTony Yayo Raps 50 Cent's First VerseYayo also spoke to VladTV of the relationship between street hustles and music, shouting out some of the OGs in the process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYung Joc Pledged To Shave Head If Tory Lanez Found GuiltyDJ Vlad, whom Joc had made the commitment to in the first place, confirmed via an Instagram comment that the rapper will follow through.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Trashes Lil BabyThe commentator said that the Atlanta MC had "Tourette moments" and insulted his intelligence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJuelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad To Shut Up When Referencing Verzuz Battle With JadakissThe Harlem legend had to clear the air when DJ Vlad brought up Jadakiss snatching Santana's bandana during their Verzuz battle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAkon On Young Thug: "His Career Will Be Over" If He Cooperates In YSL RICO CaseAccording to the "Smack That" artist, Thugger may still be able to salvage himself as a pop or country star. Hip-hop, however, may be out of the question.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGunna Allegedly Denied Bond Due To Georgia DA's Belief He Was Involved In Two MurdersCriminal Journalist George Chidi discussed the YSL RICO case with VladTV ahead of the upcoming January trial.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGeorge Chidi Dishes On Alleged Gunna Nurse Drug Smuggling Scandal, Calls It The "Tip Of The Iceberg"Chidi is adamant that there's a serious problem within Atlanta's jail system right now.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsFaizon Love Recalls Making Out With Gabrielle Union, Says “She’s Really That Bitch”Faizon and Gabrielle reportedly “tongue kissed” in a New York club back in the day.By Hayley Hynes