Benzino Explains Why 50 Cent Is Ruining His Own Legacy By Disrespecting Big Meech & Irv Gotti

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 798 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Benzino 50 Cent Ruining Legacy Disrespecting Big Meech Irv Gotti Hip Hop News
Jan 18, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent watches warmups before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeat the Celtics 118-113 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent turned his back on his "BMF" ties after Big Meech's release and mocked the death of Irv Gotti decades after their feud's peak.

Benzino recently sat down for an interview with VladTV's Shawn Prez, during which he answered a question about whether or not he currently has, or has had, beef with 50 Cent. While he recalled helping Fif out when folks stabbed him amid the Ja Rule beef, he admitted that 50 took the side of Eminem in his own beef with The Source's co-owner. However, the Boston native remarked that the G-Unit mogul's feuds with the likes of Big Meech and 50 Cent – trolling the former and disrespecting the latter's death – are ruining his legacy. He hopes that the Queens MC can change his ways, as 'Zino doesn't have any personal beef with him and thinks folks in "villain roles" within hip-hop don't have to stay in them.

"50 was a Meech fan, let's make it clear," Benzino expressed concerning the 50 Cent and Big Meech beef. "Everybody wanted to be a Big Meech. Everybody wanted to be on the block and do what Meech did, there's no question. Whether that's the right type of thinking or not, we're not gonna talk about that. [...] Mad because this n**** took a picture or is doing business with somebody that you don't like. This is what you do? He's a man trapped in a kid's mentality."

Read More: Benzino Reveals Why He Thinks 50 Cent Never Wanted To Resolve His Issues With Irv Gotti

50 Cent Big Meech Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Big Meech's beef began following the BMF boss' release from prison, after which Meech linked up with one of 50's biggest opps, Rick Ross. This led to snitching accusations from Fif and basically the cut-off of their BMF collaborative franchise, which centered around Meech's story. Fans used to love the show. But now, it seems like that ship sailed far away unless they bury the hatchet one day.

As for the Irv Gotti situation, 50 Cent disrespected him following his passing earlier this year, which led to a lot of backlash. Yet he has many more beefs to handle, and Benzino is no stranger to industry conflict. So the 59-year-old understands how these negative rifts can impact you forever, stressing the long-term importance of a positive legacy. We'll see if there's ever a change of heart.

Read More: Benzino Clears The Air Around 50 Cent’s Disturbing Video Of His Alleged Manic Episode

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Benzino 50 Cent Big Meech Hip Hop News Music Benzino Claims 50 Cent Wanted To Be Like Big Meech But Couldn’t 962
50 Cent Agrees Charleston White Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Agrees With Charleston White’s Take On His Feud With Big Meech 1.9K
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Music Rick Ross Would Reportedly Have To Ask Rival 50 Cent For Rights To His "BMF" Film 4.0K
Big Meech Lil Meech 50 Cent Floyd Mayweather Hip Hop News Pop Culture Big Meech & Lil Meech Are Still On 50 Cent's Bad Side After Linking Up With Floyd Mayweather 3.9K