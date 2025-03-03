Benzino Explains Why 50 Cent Is Ruining His Own Legacy By Disrespecting Big Meech & Irv Gotti

Benzino recently sat down for an interview with VladTV's Shawn Prez, during which he answered a question about whether or not he currently has, or has had, beef with 50 Cent. While he recalled helping Fif out when folks stabbed him amid the Ja Rule beef, he admitted that 50 took the side of Eminem in his own beef with The Source's co-owner. However, the Boston native remarked that the G-Unit mogul's feuds with the likes of Big Meech and 50 Cent – trolling the former and disrespecting the latter's death – are ruining his legacy. He hopes that the Queens MC can change his ways, as 'Zino doesn't have any personal beef with him and thinks folks in "villain roles" within hip-hop don't have to stay in them.

"50 was a Meech fan, let's make it clear," Benzino expressed concerning the 50 Cent and Big Meech beef. "Everybody wanted to be a Big Meech. Everybody wanted to be on the block and do what Meech did, there's no question. Whether that's the right type of thinking or not, we're not gonna talk about that. [...] Mad because this n**** took a picture or is doing business with somebody that you don't like. This is what you do? He's a man trapped in a kid's mentality."

50 Cent Big Meech Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Big Meech's beef began following the BMF boss' release from prison, after which Meech linked up with one of 50's biggest opps, Rick Ross. This led to snitching accusations from Fif and basically the cut-off of their BMF collaborative franchise, which centered around Meech's story. Fans used to love the show. But now, it seems like that ship sailed far away unless they bury the hatchet one day.