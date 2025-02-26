Benzino Reveals Why He Thinks 50 Cent Never Wanted To Resolve His Issues With Irv Gotti

While some folks have been getting a laugh out of 50 Cent's trolling of Irv Gotti, Benzino doesn't find it amusing. The Source magazine co-founder sat down with Shawn Prez of Vlad TV to discuss a host of topics. At one point in their conversation, the two gentlemen eventually got to talking about growing up and self-improvement. Benzino was extremely open about his past and everything he's gone through. There are some messed up things he touched on, including the tragic deaths of his friends. If you want to hear more on that side of the clip, check it out below.
But towards the end of this segment, Benzino and Prez got into the beef between 50 Cent and Irv Gotti. Once that topic arose, you can visibly notice a change in the interviewee's body language. His facial expressions were also very telling as he came across as defeated and saddened. Prez wanted to hear Benz's thoughts on if Fif's trolling, despite Irv's passing, was fair or foul. The rapper and TV star admitted that if it were the old him that he talked about it would have been "fair in love and war."
Why Does 50 Cent Have Beef With Irv Gotti?
However, the newer version of him would not. Overall, he feels that 50 Cent's "trauma" and social media are why things are they way they are. "Because social media has such an influence over these kids growin up -- it just contributes to the destruction of our communities." Benzino then adds how younger kids killing each other has become so normal due in part because of how they consume hip-hop.
He then points the finger at how social media detracts from the leaders in rap. "The internet and rappers have such a strong influence that it overshadows any kind of leadership that we have right now." He goes on to say, "We had leaders back in the day because the internet wasn't around." We may be taking this out of context, but it sounds like Benzino doesn't see 50 as a positive voice. Right now, there's an argument to be made. Especially with how he's spoken on Irv's name even now and all these years later. If you remember, this all began because of a robbery in 1999. One of Fif's affiliates stole from Ja Rule, one of Irv's biggest stars on the Murder Inc. label and the rest is history from there sadly.
