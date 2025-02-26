Benzino Reveals Why He Thinks 50 Cent Never Wanted To Resolve His Issues With Irv Gotti

While some folks have been getting a laugh out of 50 Cent's trolling of Irv Gotti, Benzino doesn't find it amusing. The Source magazine co-founder sat down with Shawn Prez of Vlad TV to discuss a host of topics. At one point in their conversation, the two gentlemen eventually got to talking about growing up and self-improvement. Benzino was extremely open about his past and everything he's gone through. There are some messed up things he touched on, including the tragic deaths of his friends. If you want to hear more on that side of the clip, check it out below.

But towards the end of this segment, Benzino and Prez got into the beef between 50 Cent and Irv Gotti. Once that topic arose, you can visibly notice a change in the interviewee's body language. His facial expressions were also very telling as he came across as defeated and saddened. Prez wanted to hear Benz's thoughts on if Fif's trolling, despite Irv's passing, was fair or foul. The rapper and TV star admitted that if it were the old him that he talked about it would have been "fair in love and war."

Why Does 50 Cent Have Beef With Irv Gotti?

However, the newer version of him would not. Overall, he feels that 50 Cent's "trauma" and social media are why things are they way they are. "Because social media has such an influence over these kids growin up -- it just contributes to the destruction of our communities." Benzino then adds how younger kids killing each other has become so normal due in part because of how they consume hip-hop.