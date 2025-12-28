Maino Explains Why DJ Akademiks Beef Isn't As Deep As People Think

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 104 Views
Maino Explains DJ Akademiks Beef Isnt As Deep Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Maino attends the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records )
DJ Akademiks and Maino have been going at each other despite their previous link-ups, and it's all because of some fashion trolling.

Maino recently joined DJ Vlad for another interview on VladTV, during which he broke down his recent beef with DJ Akademiks. For those unaware, after Ak clowned Let's Rap About It podcaster and rapper Fabolous' headband style as a 48-year-old, Fab's podcast and lyrical partner engaged in a war of words online with the streamer and commentator.

During this Vlad interview, the radio host explained that he doesn't have any personal issues with Akademiks, even recalling when they linked up at an NBA YoungBoy concert. But during that show, the true crux of their disagreement revealed itself: Ak was surprised that he was tapped in with the youth.

DJ Akademiks' Maino Beef

From there, Maino went on to blast DJ Akademiks for criticizing older MCs' ability to not just evolve with the times, but continue to aesthetically and culturally enjoy the same things that they helped influence. He made the argument that fashion and style aren't practical decisions. Therefore, folks shouldn't be so quick to disrespect older generations just because they have more years of experience. We'll see if Ak claps back in any way.

However, elsewhere, Maino has more beef to handle. The rest of the Let's Rap About It crew, which includes the aforementioned Fabolous as well as Jim Jones and Dave East, recently got a possible warning from 50 Cent... That is, if Fif truly intended his vague social media message for them and not for his many general haters.

"Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity. I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end," the G-Unit mogul shared online.

For those unaware, following Maino and others' criticisms of 50 Cent for executive producing the Netflix Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the two camps quickly got into it. Let's Rap About It even dropped a freestyle dissing 50 across four verses and four different instrumentals of his, with Fab being the most notably direct example. Much like the DJ Akademiks rift, this is about conflicting content and artistic philosophies rather than tension.

