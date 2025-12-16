DJ Akademiks Posts Video Of Himself Partying With Maino As Feud Intensifies

DJ Akademiks and Maino have been trading shots over the last week following Ak's jokes about Fabolous' fashion choices.

DJ Akademiks shared a video of himself sharing a drink with Maino on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon. He explained in the caption that everything between them was all good when they ran into one another at an NBA YoungBoy show last month. The two have been taking several shots at each other in recent days.

"Maino online talking crazy bout me but forgot to mention I seen him a month ago at YB show.. montana always gave me a bottle of 1942 every show.. Maino asked for a shot.. I told em to give him a cup and poured up some shots w him. A month later he saying wild sh*t bout me online," Ak wrote.

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Maino Beefing?

The drama began when Akademiks joked about Fabolous' fashion choices, which prompted Maino to come to his defense on the Let's Rap About It podcast. Maino remarked: "You a journalist and this is your opinion, so let me give my opinion on you. I feel like you built like a d*ke... a wet bag of laundry. I feel like your built like a jar of relish... You know what they call that boy? They call [Akademiks] chicken... for chicken nugget. Stop playing with me, n****... I'ma big d*ck dictator. Stop playing with me."

During a recent livestream, Ak claimed that he was filing for a restraining order against Maino. “I’m filing charges. I’m filing charges. I can’t wait,” Akademiks said, as caught by Baller Alert. “Chat, there’s no honor in getting your a** beat like this. Matter of fact, I ain’t gonna lie to you…I’ve already applied for a restraining order on Maino. Because Maino, one of them, like, Taxstone crash out n***as.”

Maino fired back on Instagram, sharing a picture of Ak and writing: “Nah I Ain’t Nobody’s Crash Out! And I Never Had Any Intentions Of Harming This Jar Of Relish. I Just Asked Him To Give Us A Detailed Explanation On Why He Thought It Was Cool To Have A Gay Sex Conversation With A Minor smfh."

