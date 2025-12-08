DJ Akademiks Exposes Maino's Worst Outfits As Beef Intensifies

DJ Akademiks went on a fiery rant in response to Maino labeling him lame during an episode of the Let's Rap About It podcast. Reacting to the comments on one of his livestreams, Ak compared himself to several legends of other industries while arguing that he changed the media landscape.

"You couldn't win a rap battle. Don't come over here and think you could win a battle on these microphones where we're talking and we're trading ideas with me," Akademiks said. "I keep telling you. I'm Jay-Z, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Wilt [Chamberlain], Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady rolled up in one. You can't f*ck with me. Come on. Stop playing."

From there, Ak argued that he never tried rapping when his media career wasn't doing so well, but complained that Maino has decided to step into "his lane." "I helped create this sh*t. I'm one of the reasons radio is dead. I did that," he said.

Akademiks also addressed Maino's attempt to lecture him on fashion by resurfacing some of the rapper's most polarizing outfits. "You're not giving me a fashion lesson," he remarked while showing multiple different pictures. "This is the drip I was supposed to take?" He ended by reiterating that he's just trolling Maino and doesn't want a serious beef between them.

DJ Akademiks & Maino's Beef

As for his comments on the Let's Rap About It podcast, Maino used the platform to defend Fabolous' fashion choices after Akademiks made fun of him for rocking headbands. Alongside Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East, Maino said: "Yo, Akademiks, check this out... I know you not talking. You got the audacity to be speaking on n****s and what n****s is wearing? You talking about the proximity between what n****s is wearing and their age?"

From there, he continued: "You a journalist and this is your opinion, so let me give my opinion on you. I feel like you built like a d*ke... a wet bag of laundry. I feel like your built like a jar of relish... You know what they call that boy? They call [Akademiks] chicken... for chicken nugget. Stop playing with me, n****... I'ma big d*ck dictator. Stop playing with me."