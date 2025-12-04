Maino Goes Off On DJ Akademiks For Fabolous Comments While Likening Him To "A Jar Of Relish"

Dave East "Karma 4" Private Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Maino attends Dave East "Karma 4" Private Listening Party on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Maino is passionately defending Fabolous after DJ Akademiks made fun of how the rapper dresses compared to his age.

Maino doesn't want to hear any sort of smack talk from DJ Akademiks. The Brooklyn rapper made that abundantly clear during a recent episode of Let's Rap About It. He stopped the show, which co-stars Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East, to get his licks in on the journalist for making fun of how Fab dresses in particular.

"Yo, Akademiks, check this out... I know you not talking," Maino begins. "You got the audacity to be speaking on n****s and what n****s is wearing? You talking about the proximity between what n****s is wearing and their age?"

He then proceeds to go on a brutal roast session by clowning how DJ Akademiks is built. "You a journalist and this is your opinion, so let me give my opinion on you. I feel like you built like a d*ke... a wet bag of laundry. I feel like your built like a jar of relish."

Maino explains that he's done taking crap from the younger generation and is over taking "the high road every time."

He continues to pile on Ak, who he believes was "insecure" and "couldn't take his pants off in front of women."

Maino DJ Akademiks Beef

He then claims that he knows what type of girls Akademiks is trying to get with and what they say about "boys" like him. "You know what they call that boy? They call [Akademiks] chicken... for chicken nugget. Stop playing with me, n****... I'ma big d*ck dictator. Stop playing with me."

The Neighborhood Talk also has the clip that Maino is referencing. In it, Akademiks targets Fabolous' fashion choices, particularly him wearing headbands.

"Fabolous, being like 49 with the headband... You know the headband is for sweat? The headband is for sweat, Fab. You're sitting down podcasting my n****... The headband looks wild. This is "unc" activity."

It's safe to say now that a beef between Maino and the pundit is brewing. However, you could argue that some animosity may have begun in September when the latter spoke about Maino and the crew forming their podcast. He was speaking to rap as a genre and how not everyone can eat anymore financially.

While he didn't take explicit shots at the veterans, it's not implausible to see how this could have been taken the wrong way. "If you told me they were together, I’d be like, oh my God, they’re making some four-way greatest New York rapper thing. But bruh, there’s no more money in music. Unless you’re like YB, unless you’re like the Drakes, there’s no money for the middle-order guys. It’s complete famine."

