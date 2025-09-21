Jim Jones, Maino, Dave East, & Fabolous Announce "Let's Rap About It" Podcast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Dyce Payso and Jim Jones attend Chad Ochocinco Johnson And Jim Jones Sighting In New York City at Ricardo's Steak House on March 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jim Jones announced a new podcast with several NYC staples, including Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino. The first episode premieres on Monday.

Four mainstays of the 2000s and early 2010s New York City hip-hop scene have linked up for the Let's Rap About It podcast. The show will premiere its first episode on September 22. Jim Jones, who made the initial announcement on his Instagram page, called the podcast "highly requested," and expressed excitement in bringing it to fans.

Joining Jones for the show will be Dave East, Maino, and Fabolous. Dave East is signed to Nas' Mass Appeal record label, adding a potentially funny wrinkle to the panel's dynamic as Jones believes himself to be more relevant than the legendary Queens MC. Fab fans in the Instagram comments would much rather hear him express himself with new music than on a podcast. Fab has not dropped an album of new material since 2019. Jones and Maino have done music together as the Lobby Boyz, dropping an album in 2022.

"I think the pods a money grab - yeah let’s rap about it … if you wanted to rap about it you’d just rap about it," wrote one skeptical user. "Gonna be no one left to interview because everyone has a pod," said someone else. "Everyone just turning to Chatty-Pattys," stated a third.

Jim Jones Nas Beef

The podcast will surely be an interesting time. All four co-hosts are big personalities, and will probably spark a ton of debate on the show. They also all have very unique stories despite coming up at around the same time. That could be interesting to hear for any longtime fans of the quartet.

Since hip-hop is in an age of supergroups and podcasts, it feels possible that the four could drop some kind of album on top of their new venture. Of course, that is just speculation. But, anything is possible and this show will certainly be a spectacle, if nothing else.

