Chicken P Hit With Multiple Rape Charges: What We Know So Far

Milwaukee’s own Chicken P has been bubbling through the underground, especially as he navigates a budding rap career from behind bars. He’s managed to remain a prolific figure, despite the legal issues, but it appears that his latest brush with the law could derail his career completely if proven guilty. Earlier this week, the rapper was indicted on multiple sexual assault charges as a Jane Doe came forward with heinous accusations, and he remains incarcerated for unrelated drug and firearm charges. Chicken P has since denied that there’s any merit to these claims. Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know about his latest string of charges.

Chicken P's Charges

In early November 2025, documents revealed that Chicken P has been formally indicted on a series of charges stemming from an alleged incident between March 11 and March 12, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. According to JS Online, the indictment accuses him of two counts of attempted rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of rape, one count of abduction, and one count of public indecency.

The alleged victim, named only as “Jane Doe” in public filings, claims that the "Peter Piper" rapper engaged in sexual intercourse without her consent, using physical force, at a Cleveland residence. Prosecutors assert that he “knew or had reasonable cause to believe that Jane Doe's ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or because of advanced age.”

According to TMZ, the additional charges of gross sexual imposition relate to sexually touching her when she allegedly could not consent. The abduction charges involve the claim he restrained her freedom for a sexual purpose, and public indecency charges suggest that the alleged sexual conduct was committed in a way likely visible to others.

Given the severity, the legal stakes for Chicken P are extremely high. If convicted, he could face decades behind bars on top of his existing sentence.

Chicken P Responds To Allegations

Per JSOnline, Chicken P pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. However, as news circulated online, he shared a message to his followers where he rejected the allegations as “false,” insisted his innocence, and pledged to “clear [his] name through the proper legal process.”

“I have always carried myself with respect toward women and toward everyone I interact with, both inside and outside of music. Anyone who truly knows me knows what I stand for and the principles I live by,” the statement reads. “This has been one of the hardest moments of my life but I’m staying strong, keeping faith, and trusting that the truth will be revealed. I ask the public, the media, and everyone watching to allow the facts to come out before making judgments.”

He added, “I look forward to proving my innocence and getting back to my music and my community as soon as possible.”

Why Is Chicken P in Jail?

Chicken P was already incarcerated before the latest charges emerged. He was already convicted on separate drug and gun-related charges after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon. However, before he was sentenced, he failed a drug test that led to his arrest and sent him back to jail, leading to the cancellation of his Summerfest 2025 performance. Chicken P was later handed down a sentence of four years in prison and three years of extended supervision, though he received 321 days of time served. He was expected to be out by September 2028.

The drug and gun conviction was handed down in Milwaukee County in March but he was later extradited to Cuyahoga County, Ohio, where he was hit with the sexual assault charges.

What We Don’t Know & What’s Next