Earlier this week, it was reported that Chicken P was hit with several new charges. These charges include rape, attempted rape, public indecency, and more. At the time of writing, the alleged circumstances leading up to the charges have not been confirmed. The rapper recently broke his silence with a post on his official Instagram account, however, insisting that he's innocent.

"I want to personally address the situation I'm currently facing," the post begins. "As many of you know, I am incarcerated right now due to false allegations. I want to make it clear that I maintain my innocence and I am fully committed to clearing my name through the proper legal process."

"I have always carried myself with respect toward women and toward everyone I interact with, both inside and outside of music," it continues. "Anyone who truly knows me knows what I stand for and the principles I live by."

Chicken P Charges

"This has been one of the hardest moments of my life, but I'm staying strong, keeping faith, and trusting that the truth will be revealed," the post concludes. "I ask the public, the media, and everyone watching to allow the facts to come out before making judgments. Thank you to my supporters, my family, my team, and everyone who has reached out or prayed for me. Your strength is keeping me going every day. I look forward to proving my innocence and getting back to my music and my community as soon as possible."

Chicken P is already behind bars serving time for drug and gun charges. He was sentenced to six years, three in prison and three on papers, in August. He's scheduled to be released in September of 2028, but his new charges could potentially mean he won't be going home that soon.