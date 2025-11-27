Chicken P Breaks His Silence Amid Rape, Public Indecency Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 172 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chicken P Breaks Silence Allegations Crime News
Image Via Chicken P On YouTube
Recently, it was reported that Chicken P is facing several new charges, including rape, public indecency, and more.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chicken P was hit with several new charges. These charges include rape, attempted rape, public indecency, and more. At the time of writing, the alleged circumstances leading up to the charges have not been confirmed. The rapper recently broke his silence with a post on his official Instagram account, however, insisting that he's innocent.

"I want to personally address the situation I'm currently facing," the post begins. "As many of you know, I am incarcerated right now due to false allegations. I want to make it clear that I maintain my innocence and I am fully committed to clearing my name through the proper legal process."

"I have always carried myself with respect toward women and toward everyone I interact with, both inside and outside of music," it continues. "Anyone who truly knows me knows what I stand for and the principles I live by."

Read More: Chicken P Reportedly Indicted On Charges Of Rape, Public Indecency & More

Chicken P Charges

"This has been one of the hardest moments of my life, but I'm staying strong, keeping faith, and trusting that the truth will be revealed," the post concludes. "I ask the public, the media, and everyone watching to allow the facts to come out before making judgments. Thank you to my supporters, my family, my team, and everyone who has reached out or prayed for me. Your strength is keeping me going every day. I look forward to proving my innocence and getting back to my music and my community as soon as possible."

Chicken P is already behind bars serving time for drug and gun charges. He was sentenced to six years, three in prison and three on papers, in August. He's scheduled to be released in September of 2028, but his new charges could potentially mean he won't be going home that soon.

The Milwaukee rapper also got locked up before his current stay, and was released in 2023.

Read More: Chicken P Steps Into The Spotlight With Acclaim "Lights, Camera, Action" Album

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Chicken P Reportedly Indicted Crime News Crime Chicken P Reportedly Indicted On Charges Of Rape, Public Indecency & More 2.2K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.4K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 31.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.1K
Comments 0