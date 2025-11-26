Chicken P has faced no shortage of legal obstacles throughout his career, and now, he's run into several more. According to No Jumper, the Milwaukee-based rapper has been hit with multiple new charges. These charges include rape, attempted rape, public indecency, and more. At the time of writing, it's unclear what alleged incident or incidents the charges stem from. Chicken P and his team have not publicly addressed the charges.

Currently, the performer is serving time behind bars for various drug and gun charges. In August, he was sentenced to six years, three in prison and three on papers. At the time, it was reported that his release was scheduled for September for 2028.

The impact these latest charges will have on his sentence remains to be seen.

Chicken P Charges

Before Chicken P's current stint in prison, he was locked up for a separate case and released in 2023. In an interview with Our Generation Music published last year, he revealed that once he got out that time around, his career really began to soar.

"It was really when I came from jail this last time bro in 2023," he explained. "It felt like my fanbase had boosted times a thousand. Before I had went in, people were f*cking with me but I wasn’t taking it all the way serious. Then when I came home I saw how sh*t had skyrocketed through the roof."