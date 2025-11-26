Chicken P Reportedly Indicted On Charges Of Rape, Public Indecency & More

BY Caroline Fisher 652 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chicken P Reportedly Indicted Crime News
Image Via Chicken P On YouTube
Chicken P is currently serving time behind bars for various drug and gun charges after being sentenced to six years in August.

Chicken P has faced no shortage of legal obstacles throughout his career, and now, he's run into several more. According to No Jumper, the Milwaukee-based rapper has been hit with multiple new charges. These charges include rape, attempted rape, public indecency, and more. At the time of writing, it's unclear what alleged incident or incidents the charges stem from. Chicken P and his team have not publicly addressed the charges.

Currently, the performer is serving time behind bars for various drug and gun charges. In August, he was sentenced to six years, three in prison and three on papers. At the time, it was reported that his release was scheduled for September for 2028.

The impact these latest charges will have on his sentence remains to be seen.

Read More: Chicken P Steps Into The Spotlight With Acclaim "Lights, Camera, Action" Album

Chicken P Charges

Before Chicken P's current stint in prison, he was locked up for a separate case and released in 2023. In an interview with Our Generation Music published last year, he revealed that once he got out that time around, his career really began to soar.

"It was really when I came from jail this last time bro in 2023," he explained. "It felt like my fanbase had boosted times a thousand. Before I had went in, people were f*cking with me but I wasn’t taking it all the way serious. Then when I came home I saw how sh*t had skyrocketed through the roof."

"And I think it’s cause people got to see my whole story step by step," Chicken P continued. "They seen me when I had nothing, they seen me turn a little bit into something, they seen me lose it all, and then get it back. So when I got out I knew I had to give this sh*t my all. I dropped a song ASAP and got right back in my groove and it was on from there."

Read More: Chicken P & G Herbo Flex Up A Storm On "Peter Piper"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
chicken-p-peter-piper Songs Chicken P & G Herbo Flex Up A Storm On "Peter Piper" 1398
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Antics Ja Rule Weighs In On Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A's Eternal Chicken Debate 4.1K
unnamed (23) Mixtapes Chicken P Steps Into The Spotlight With Acclaim "Lights, Camera, Action" Album 548
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.5K
Comments 1