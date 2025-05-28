Chicken P & G Herbo Flex Up A Storm On "Peter Piper"

Chicken P is a bonafide Milwaukee legend at this point. Overall, his career has been as solid as they come, and he continues to deliver incredible songs and projects for his fans.
Meanwhile, G Herbo is a Chicago legend who has been one of the city's best MCs for many years. He continues to dazzle with his storytelling, and his projects are always some of the best in any given year.
On Tuesday, these two decided to bless fans by teaming up for a brand-new single called "Peter Piper." This track contains some dark and moody production with a ton of bounce to it. This suits Chicken P's nonchalant style, as he delivers braggadocios lyrics and some real flare to every line.
G Herbo can be found on the back half of the song. Overall, the artist puts in a great performance, showcasing some real chemistry with his counterpart. He flexes all throughout his lyrics, making "Peter Piper" an anthem song in many respects.
The track also came with a music video that showcases Chicken P and Herbo in the studio. What also stands out here is the fact that Chief Keef is also in the music video. Perhaps some Chicken P and Keef music is on the horizon.
Be sure to check out the new Chicken P and G Herbo track, below.
Chicken P & G Herbo - Peter Piper
Quotable Lyrics:
Make enough I only use the money counter
Cuz a paper cut and probably take me
Like 30 days to make a buck
Armor try a celebrity take the truck
Peter Pipere pack a pack of pounds and he sealed them