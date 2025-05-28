Chicken P & G Herbo Flex Up A Storm On "Peter Piper"

Milwaukee rap legend Chicken P just delivered a new song with G Herbo that could very well be a summer anthem.

The track also came with a music video that showcases Chicken P and Herbo in the studio. What also stands out here is the fact that Chief Keef is also in the music video. Perhaps some Chicken P and Keef music is on the horizon.

On Tuesday, these two decided to bless fans by teaming up for a brand-new single called "Peter Piper." This track contains some dark and moody production with a ton of bounce to it. This suits Chicken P's nonchalant style, as he delivers braggadocios lyrics and some real flare to every line.

Meanwhile, G Herbo is a Chicago legend who has been one of the city's best MCs for many years. He continues to dazzle with his storytelling, and his projects are always some of the best in any given year.

