PlaqueBoyMax Lines Up Sexyy Red & Lazer Dim For A Must-See "In The Booth" Livestream

PlaqueBoyMax's livestream has exploded in popularity with the frequently viral freestyle series, known as In The Booth. After linking up with Will Smith, Max's announces an upcoming livestream episode with popular entertainers Sexyy Red and Lazer Dim. It is expected that Sexyy Red will get in the booth and deliver a freestyle like many superstars before her. PlaqueBoyMax's livestream has included collaborations with Central Cee and DDG.

The "In The Booth" series has reshaped the intersection of live streaming and hip-hop, creating an immersive experience for fans and artists alike. Launched in 2024, the Twitch-based series strips away the polish of traditional music production, offering unfiltered, real-time creativity. Featuring some of the industry's most compelling voices, the platform has quickly gained traction, drawing audiences eager to witness raw talent unfold before their eyes. The success of "In The Booth" lies in its raw authenticity. Unlike polished studio productions, the series captures the essence of live creativity—improvised beats, unrehearsed verses, and candid interactions. This transparency has struck a chord with audiences craving genuine artistic moments. The platform has also become a launchpad for emerging talent, giving lesser-known artists an opportunity to showcase their skills alongside industry heavyweights.

PlaqueBoyMax & Sexyy Red

Beyond its impact on hip-hop, "In The Booth" represents a shift in how music is consumed and created. The series leverages live streaming’s immediacy, allowing fans to engage with artists in ways previously unimaginable. The format challenges traditional notions of music production, proving that a studio and a viral moment can be more powerful than a months-long promotional rollout. These unscripted collaborations provide a rare glimpse into the creative process, forging an immediate connection between musicians and their fans.