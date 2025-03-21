PlaqueBoyMax Drops Off His Debut EP "5$TAR SESSIONS: LONDON" Featuring Skepta, Nemzzz, & More

PlaqueBoyMax been successfully merging streaming and hip-hop together for a minute now. This weekend though, he's showing his reach in the industry by delivering a collection of UK rap songs on an EP called 5$TAR SESSIONS: LONDON. It features five songs and the same number of MCs from across the pond. Nemzzz, YT, Lancey Foux, Len, and Skepta all make appearances here. Moreover, this is Max's debut project of any length. Hopefully, we get an LP in the near future. But this EP will do just fine. This set of tracks are results of "In The Booth," a series on the content creator's channel. During the episodes, PlaqueBoyMax brings on rappers (sometimes multiple in one video) and they record new material live. It's a very forward-thinking idea that's really catapulted the 21-year-old's career and digital footprint.
These collaborations have helped make him a true jack of all trades. He's now also a rapper, songwriter, engineer, and producer. PlaqueBoyMax has a verse on "3am" and has writing credits on every track here. What this EP also proves is that he's more than capable of making unique beats record to record. Not one beat sounds or feels the same. He really shows how creative he is but also allows for listeners to hear the different corners of UK hip-hop. There are more aggressive and drill-focused cuts here such as "bizarre." There are also melodic and laid-back offerings as well, especially "less is more" with Skepta (our favorite of the bunch). PlaqueBoyMax continues to ascend, and it's not just because of his connections.
PlaqueBoyMax & 5$TAR 5$TAR SESSIONS: LONDON
5$TAR SESSIONS: LONDON Tracklist:
- 3am (with Nemzzz)
- 1000 (spin again) [with YT]
- maggy (with Len)
- bizarre (with Lancey Foux)
- less is more (with Skepta)