PlaqueBoyMax Responds To AlBee Al's Claim That He Doesn't Support New Jersey Artists

PlaqueBoyMax has become an important voice in the modern rap landscape through his streams and live studio sessions. Whether it's working with established veterans like Skepta or up-and-comers like LAZER DIM 700, he loves giving shine to all levels of talent. However, that's not what fellow New Jersey native AlBee Al thinks.

In a clip caught by 2Cool2Blog from a recent Joe Budden Podcast interview, AlBee Al slams the rapper and producer for not giving a platform to local talent. "That n**** PlaqueBoyMax, he from Jersey, you never got nobody up there for Jersey."

He adds, "When I say sh*t like this, now they gonna be like 'let me get a n**** from Jersey.' Now I'm the black sheep..."

After watching that clip, PlaqueBoyMax reviewed a song by AlBee Al called "My Brother." He gives him props to him for the emotional songwriting, but then keeps it real about who he chooses to support.

"AlBee Al, you gotta understand I have brought on n****s from Jersey... I bring on n****s I f*ck with, ya feel me? You never reached out to me or talked to me."

PlaqueBoyMax Too Much Music

Max adds, "I would love to help out. Why wouldn't I ever say get it how I got it? If I could help n****s that I see something in, I'ma do that and I always do that on my platform. So, I don't know what n****s is talking about."

It seems as if PlaqueBoy thinks AlBee Al is salty he hasn't been invited to his studio to put the work in. That's merely speculation, so take it with a grain of salt.

It will be interesting to see if this tension snowballs into something much larger in the coming days.

Overall, it sounds like the content creator is focused on closing out 2025 on a positive note. He just dropped off a new EP on December 5 called Too Much Music. It's a seven-song set with zero features and just him putting his multitude of talents on display.