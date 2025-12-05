Too Much Music - EP by PlaqueBoyMax

Twitch streamer PlaqueBoyMax has become a Gen Z icon when it comes to the underground music scene, and he is back with a new EP.

PlaqueBoyMax rose to prominence through Twitch, and while he is still a top streamer, he has decided to make music as well. His "In The Booth" series with underground rappers has been a huge success. He has a real passion for music, and it has led him down the path of a solo career. On Friday, PBM decided to drop off a seven-track EP called "Too Much Music." It's a solid project, that combines numerous different styles that appeal to the artist. It's a cool project, and if you're already a PlaqueBoyMax fan, then you will appreciate the growth.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!