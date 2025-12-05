Too Much Music - EP by PlaqueBoyMax

PlaqueBoyMax rose to prominence through Twitch, and while he is still a top streamer, he has decided to make music as well. His "In The Booth" series with underground rappers has been a huge success. He has a real passion for music, and it has led him down the path of a solo career. On Friday, PBM decided to drop off a seven-track EP called "Too Much Music." It's a solid project, that combines numerous different styles that appeal to the artist. It's a cool project, and if you're already a PlaqueBoyMax fan, then you will appreciate the growth.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Too Much Music
- InstaHoes
- RealSpill
- InTheMorning
- WakeUp
- MalibuTides
- Do2Much
- FellOff