PlaqueBoyMax
- MusicJace! Lost Respect For PlaqueBoyMax After Toosii WarStreamers beefing over Toosii.ByBryson "Boom" Paul561 Views
- SongsPlaqueBoyMax And UnoTheActivist Drop "Man Of The Year" SingleAnother streamer led banger.ByElias Andrews1115 Views
- MusicPlaqueboymax & Central Cee Work On New Music In The Booth, Here's What They Made In "24 Hours"Central Cee drops more new music after releasing a new album. ByBryson "Boom" Paul851 Views
- MusicPlaqueboymax Just Discovered He Is In Juice WRLD's HomePopular streamer remembers the late rap star while in his old crib.ByBryson "Boom" Paul1069 Views
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Downplays Grooming Allegations In Explosive Response To PlaqueBoyMaxAk is crashing out.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.1K Views
- MusicPlaqueBoyMax Calls Out DJ Akademiks & Tory Lanez Affiliate For Inappropriate Comments To 15-Year-OldThese are some pretty disturbing clips.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.2K Views
- SongsPlaqueBoyMax Assists D. Savage With Confident Banger "inthej"PlaqueBoyMax is giving rappers a creative platform to make heat. ByZachary Horvath827 Views