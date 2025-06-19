Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax & Fred again.. Take A "Victory Lap" On New Single

Fans of Skepta, Fred again.., and PlaqueBoyMax probably didn't expect these artists to collaborate anytime soon, let alone with all three.

Fred again.., PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta just showed us one of the biggest strengths of the current streaming landscape. As much as it can be antic-heavy sometimes, there's nothing like seeing artists come together in the moment to make magic, and "Victory Lap" is just that.

Reportedly made during PBM's stream, the Five Forever streamer and artist linked up with Fred to sample Doechii and Rico Nasty's "Swamp B***hes" into a genre-crossing rap cut with bars from Skep. There's a funk carioca allusion, dark bass, tough-as-nails drums, and some energizing pitch switches. It's also an electric follow-up to more chill tendencies on Fred again..'s ten days album, and continues PlaqueBoyMax's prolific streak with ATLANTA.

As for the "Cops & Robbers" spitter, he has some fire lines in here delivered in his trademark husk, and he still sounds as menacing as ever on the mic. His flows and the beat pair with each other very well, as they often trade off frantic and frenetic moments. Whether it's head-bobbing sampling or fiery flow switches, there's a lot to engage you musically on this cut.

We will see if "Victory Lap" leads to more frequent link-ups in the future. However, we imagine these creatives will continue to expand their artistic circles and branch out into even more sounds and styles, which is always very exciting.

So whatever Fred again.., PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta have up next in any of those careers, we're here for it. Hopefully we can see the magic of their collaborations on stream many more times.

Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – "Victory Lap"

Quotable Lyrics
Shouldn't ever left the guy alone in my studio,
Put them in a coffin, get the man a tombstone,
Yeah, I got half of the price of a Q, though,
Living like a boss man, nothing like Hugo

