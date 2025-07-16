Electronic producer Fred again.. quietly started a very fun run of remixes that all tie into this single, "Victory Lap." The inaugural track dropped back on June 17 and featured a cast of streamer and hip-hop producer PlaqueBoyMax, as well as UK rap legend, Skepta.
Overall, it's an addicting and fun track thanks in part to the playful and high energy Doechii sample on the chorus. Moreover, the bassy and funky bass line brought by Fred again.. and PlaqueBoy are also a treat.
But the trio decided to improve upon it by adding Denzel Curry on July 9. He absolutely shredded the up-tempo production, which shouldn't come as a surprise. He's long been one of the best when it comes to rapping with great speed.
In the midst of all of the controlled chaos was a sneaky hint at another guest beginning their verse. It gets abruptly cut off on part two, though, leaving many to wonder who the mystery artist is. Well, it happens to be rising Desi hip-hop rapper Hanumankind.
You may have heard his name thanks to his viral hit "Big Dawgs." It's since gotten a remix with A$AP Rocky as of December. He's also got other quality tracks to his name like "Run It Up" and the most recent, "Villainous Freestyle."
He's able to continue the momentum of the first two versions and once again, it sound like another MC will make their way onto this record. Fans in the YouTube comments have been saying that Danny Brown or Ski Mask The Slump God would be great additions, but we will see where Fred again.. takes it.
Fred again.., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax, Denzel Curry, & Hanumankind "Victory Lap Three"
Quotable Lyrics:
N****s be talking sh*t off of the populace
Finna start poppin' in front of your audience
If you wanna go, you gotta keep that fye
B*tch, I'm from the M-I-A-M-I
Gardens, where all of the hardest reside
If big Ultra did it, you know it's a vibe
