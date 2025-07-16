Fred again.., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax, & Denzel Curry Bring Along Hanumankind For "Victory Lap Three"

BY Zachary Horvath 111 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
fred-again fred-again
Fred again.., PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta started this miniseries back in June and have gone onto add Denzel Curry and now Hanumankind.

Electronic producer Fred again.. quietly started a very fun run of remixes that all tie into this single, "Victory Lap." The inaugural track dropped back on June 17 and featured a cast of streamer and hip-hop producer PlaqueBoyMax, as well as UK rap legend, Skepta.

Overall, it's an addicting and fun track thanks in part to the playful and high energy Doechii sample on the chorus. Moreover, the bassy and funky bass line brought by Fred again.. and PlaqueBoy are also a treat.

But the trio decided to improve upon it by adding Denzel Curry on July 9. He absolutely shredded the up-tempo production, which shouldn't come as a surprise. He's long been one of the best when it comes to rapping with great speed.

In the midst of all of the controlled chaos was a sneaky hint at another guest beginning their verse. It gets abruptly cut off on part two, though, leaving many to wonder who the mystery artist is. Well, it happens to be rising Desi hip-hop rapper Hanumankind.

You may have heard his name thanks to his viral hit "Big Dawgs." It's since gotten a remix with A$AP Rocky as of December. He's also got other quality tracks to his name like "Run It Up" and the most recent, "Villainous Freestyle."

He's able to continue the momentum of the first two versions and once again, it sound like another MC will make their way onto this record. Fans in the YouTube comments have been saying that Danny Brown or Ski Mask The Slump God would be great additions, but we will see where Fred again.. takes it.

Read More: Why Is The Air Jordan 1 So Important To Sneaker Culture?

Fred again.., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax, Denzel Curry, & Hanumankind "Victory Lap Three"

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s be talking sh*t off of the populace
Finna start poppin' in front of your audience
If you wanna go, you gotta keep that fye
B*tch, I'm from the M-I-A-M-I
Gardens, where all of the hardest reside
If big Ultra did it, you know it's a vibe

Read More: Best Rap Albums And Songs Of June 2025

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
fred-again-plaqueboymax-skepta-denzel-curry-victory-lap-two-stream Songs Denzel Curry Joins Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax On "Victory Lap Two" 1.8K
Skepta PlaqueBoyMax Fred Again Victory Lap Stream Songs Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax & Fred again.. Take A "Victory Lap" On New Single 1.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
Comments 0