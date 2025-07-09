Denzel Curry Joins Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax On "Victory Lap Two"

In June, Fred again.., Skepta, and PlaqueBoyMax joined forces for "Victory Lap." The track, which features a prominent sample of Doechii and Rico Nasty's "Swamp B***hes," was a completely unexpected crossover, even if the possibility of Fred and Skepta working together in some capacity was always there. The original track is a high-energy good time and a complete departure from what Fred's last album sounded like.

Now, they've linked up with Denzel Curry for the remix, the appropriately titled "Victory Lap Two." The track continues the energy displayed on the first one, and Curry shows why he's one of the most versatile rappers in the game today.

Skepta's verse is untouched from the original. Unfortunately, he did not come back to deliver a new set of bars. But Denzel Curry enters on the back half of the track, immediately displaying the sense of urgency he never seems to lack on a song. It's rare that a track featuring Curry feels like he's coasting, and he certainly does not coast here. His flow is hard-hitting and the bars are primarily him talking the talk about his haters, his skills, and his watch.

Thanks to his Twitch streams, PlaqueBoyMax has shown that there are some streamers with talent in the hip-hop space. Though Max does rap, his biggest strength is as a producer, which shines through on both versions of this song. Hopefully, he and Fred link up again in the near future, as they've now produced quality results twice.

Fred again.., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax, & Denzel Curry - "Victory Lap Two"

Quotable Lyrics: