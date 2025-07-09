News
fred again
Songs
Denzel Curry Joins Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax On "Victory Lap Two"
Fred again.. and PlaqueBoyMax dropped a remix to their Doechii-sampling track, this time featuring a new verse from Denzel Curry.
By
Devin Morton
July 09, 2025
