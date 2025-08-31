U.K. rap star Skepta and producer Fred Again have joined forces for the anticipated joint EP, Skepta .. Fred.

A five-track EP that fuses grime’s raw energy with emotive electronic production. The project highlights the artists’ mutual knack for pushing genre boundaries while balancing lyrical grit with textured, club-ready beats.

The EP is led by the singles “Back 2 Back” and “Victory Lap,” which immediately display Skepta’s commanding flow layered over Fred Again..’s bouncy rhythms. “London” turns inward, exploring urban life and the pressures of city living.

“Last 1s Left” and “21 Years” reflect on personal milestones and growth. The lead single, “Victory Lap,” has already drawn attention for its dynamic production, with Skepta’s sharp lyricism cutting through Fred Again..’s dense, danceable soundscape.

Critics have praised the collaboration for its bold blend of styles. Stanisland Magazine noted that Fred Again..’s production complements Skep’s grime style with electronic elements. However, some reviewers feel that while the production is strong, Skepta is sometimes underutilized, with some tracks sounding like “filler dance music with supplementary rap.”

Despite this, the EP succeeds in presenting a fresh conversation between grime and contemporary electronic music. The interplay of Skep’s grounded, streetwise verses with Fred Again..’s shimmering synths and inventive beats demonstrates how the two artists can amplify each other’s strengths.

Skepta .. Fred serves not only as a testament to both musicians’ creative evolution but also as a blueprint for cross-genre experimentation. The EP joins Skepta’s continued relevance in the global grime scene and positions Fred Again.. as a producer capable of shaping hip-hop-infused electronic landscapes.

Now Skep can get back to battle rapping American rappers.

