skepta .. fred
Mixtapes
Skepta & Fred Again Infuse Grime With Electro For "Skepta .. Fred" EP
Skepta made headlines over the summer with a challenge to American rappers with the claim U.K. Hip Hop is better.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 30, 2025
24 Views