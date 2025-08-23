Skepta & Fred again.. Go "Back 2 Back" On New Single

Skepta delivers "Back 2 Back" with Fred again.., and hopefully a joint album is in their future, as this track is a banger.

Skepta and Fred again.. have linked up in recent months. Skepta appeared on the first remix to Fred and PlaqueBoyMax's single "Victory Lap," which turned into a bit of an experimental piece. After Skepta, they released three more remixes, culminating in a fourth one that also included appearances from Denzel Curry, Hanumankind, and That Mexican OT.

Now, Skepta and Fred have come back together for "Back 2 Back," which, as the name implies, could be a bit of a spiritual successor to the original idea. The track is a banger, with rattling bass and a hard-hitting performance from Skepta. The two have strong producer-rapper chemistry, and it would be interesting to hear an entire Skepta project with production like this backing his bars.

The track comes after Skepta and Joyner Lucas engaged in a very interesting back and forth. Skepta claimed that UK rappers would wipe the floor with US MCs if they ever engaged in a battle. Drake also claimed that the UK had the best rappers in the game when he was in London for his Wireless Festival performance.

Joyner did not appreciate Skepta's words, and the pair sent multiple diss tracks to each other. It was an interesting exercise, but neither side's fanbase seemed to come away thinking any different of the other.

In 2024, Skepta seemingly started the rollout for his next album, titled Knife & Fork. The LP would mark his first in over five years, as it is still not available for fans to experience themselves. Hopefully, we can get a new Skepta project in the near future, as it's been a long while now. Listen to "Back 2 Back" below.

Skepta & Fred again.. - "Back 2 Back"

Quotable Lyrics:

One time I had to murk eight MC's
Bettin' me money, they won't test me again
Before I did 'fit pic's, I been a lyricist
Had to make 'em put some respect on my name
That was the word on the curb
I don't bend so how can I get curved?

