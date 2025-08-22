Bryson Tiller may be a huge fan of Drake, but when he got the opportunity to sign with him, it didn't pan out. During a recent appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast, he explained why, revealing that it all came down to poor communication.

“I’m being so blunt. Honest," he began. "The only reason I didn’t sign [to OVO] is just because bro didn’t hit me back one time. This was in a moment when my label was hounding me, they was flying me, they was trying to get me away from Drake.”

“OVO is really in my blood, for real. I really have studied [Drake’s] catalog. There’s a couple of people that I really consider huge strands of my musical DNA, and Drake is one of them," he explained.

Ultimately, the Kentucky-born artist flew to New York and signed with RCA instead, which he wasn't happy about. “I get there, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re here to sign with RCA,'" he recalled. "I was pissed about it.” Before sealing the deal, however, he was sure to shoot Drake one final text just to be sure.

Bryson Tiller The Vices

“He never hit back," he admitted. "And I know he's just busy, super busy dude. I’m not saying that he didn’t want me to sign or whatever, but at that moment, I've got a kid. And I've got people back home that’s looking at me like, ‘Is he gonna do it? Is he gonna make it?’ So I had to go with what was the most sure shot.”

According to Tiller, people still speculate about whether signing with OVO would have made him a bigger or smaller artist. He says that for him, it's never been about the fame.