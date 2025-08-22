Bryson Tiller Reflects On Missed Opportunity To Sign To Drake’s OVO

BY Caroline Fisher 66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bryson Tiller Missed Opportunity Drake Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bryson Tiller performs onstage as a special guest of Drake during day 1 of Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
According to Bryson Tiller, his decision not to sign to Drake's OVO came down to a simple lack of communication.

Bryson Tiller may be a huge fan of Drake, but when he got the opportunity to sign with him, it didn't pan out. During a recent appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast, he explained why, revealing that it all came down to poor communication.

“I’m being so blunt. Honest," he began. "The only reason I didn’t sign [to OVO] is just because bro didn’t hit me back one time. This was in a moment when my label was hounding me, they was flying me, they was trying to get me away from Drake.”

“OVO is really in my blood, for real. I really have studied [Drake’s] catalog. There’s a couple of people that I really consider huge strands of my musical DNA, and Drake is one of them," he explained.

Ultimately, the Kentucky-born artist flew to New York and signed with RCA instead, which he wasn't happy about. “I get there, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re here to sign with RCA,'" he recalled. "I was pissed about it.” Before sealing the deal, however, he was sure to shoot Drake one final text just to be sure.

Read More: Bryson Tiller Leans Into His "Other Side" On "The Vices"

Bryson Tiller The Vices

“He never hit back," he admitted. "And I know he's just busy, super busy dude. I’m not saying that he didn’t want me to sign or whatever, but at that moment, I've got a kid. And I've got people back home that’s looking at me like, ‘Is he gonna do it? Is he gonna make it?’ So I had to go with what was the most sure shot.”

According to Tiller, people still speculate about whether signing with OVO would have made him a bigger or smaller artist. He says that for him, it's never been about the fame.

Tiller's remarks come just a few weeks after the release of The Vices, the first half of a double album. The second half of the project, Solace, is expected to drop in October of this year.

Read More: Bryson Tiller Unveils Tracklist For First Half Of His Double Album "The Vices"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
HNHH News Bryson Tiller Explains Not Signing With Drake & OVO 125.0K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.2K
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Music Bryson Tiller Discusses His Unreleased Music With Drake 220
2023 One Music Festival - Day 1 Music Bryson Tiller Claims DJ Khaled “Didn’t Really Care” About His Depression 2.4K
Comments 0